Val McDermid and Sir Ian Rankin top the bill at Largo Arts Week

The festival combines art, concerts, free gigs and talks with renowned crime novelists Sir Ian Rankin and Val McDermid each featuring in ‘an audience with’ sessions.

The third annual Largo Arts Week – www.largoartsweek.com – runs from Saturday, July 16, to Sunday, July 24, and will also feature folk music legend Rab Noakes, Americana R&B guitarist Brooks Williams, international sculptor David Mach, singer and broadcaster Richard Jobson and children’s illustrator Jill Calder.

A total of 66 artists – nearly double the number who participated in the festival’s inaugural year in 2019 – will be exhibiting in 36 homes and studios, which will be open to the public throughout the week.

Val McDermid and Ian Rankin will take part in ‘an audience with’ events in the Crusoe Hotel, being interviewed by Skids frontman and broadcaster Richard Jobson, who also hails from Fife.

The Crusoe Hotel will be the main ‘hub’ for the Festival with the Upper Largo Hotel and community café The Aurrie as other key venues.

Festival director Andrew Stenson said: “It’s shaping up to be a fantastic week of art and music. We hope there’s something for everyone in the programme with the combination of internationally-known artists and writers, along with local artistic talent.”

Key highlights of the festival include Scots folk music legend Rab Noakes and Georgia-born guitarist and Americana songwriter Brooks Williams in a gig at The Aurrie. Internationally recognised opera singer, soprano Charlotte Whittle, will also give a recital at the community venue.

Award-winning illustrator Jill Calder will stage a Children’s Workshop at the Community Library.

Lower Largo’s harbour will be the location for an open-air free concert for the community on Friday, July 22, featuring a retro 80s band, and local bands Astral Suns, Longway, The Passing Stages and The Best Dressed Blues Band will be playing in a series of free gigs at the Upper Largo Hotel.