Multi-award winning Fife restaurant celebrates more success and launches new menu

Dhoom Indian Street Restaurant and Bar was highly recommended at the Scottish Entertainment Awards held in Glasgow last week.

The award came as Dhoom launched a new street food menu from Delhi just last month.

Owner and head chef, Dhaneswhar Prasad - known as Prasad - said: “We are delighted to win this latest award.

Owner and Head Chef of Dhoom, Dhaneswhar Prasad and his team with their latest award

“We are continuously getting recognition from all over Scotland which is fantastic.

“We are the only restaurant in the country which travels all over India every time we change the menu in a bid to reflect real street food from different regions of India.

“Our customers love the authenticity, the colour and the spice, coupled with the fact we use the finest quality ingredients and give them the very best service we can in our friendly and welcoming restaurant.”

One of the dishes on Dhoom's new menu

In April, Dhoom launched its new menu, Delhi 6.

Dishjes include Bhojpuri Dal Chawal, a lentil & rice dumpling mixed with grated coconut; Potato Chop, marinated grated potato pakora from the lanes of Chadini Chowk, and Bhalti Ka Murgh, chicken marinated with toasted gram flour and ground spices, and then grilled to create a traditional chicken tikka from Punjabi Bagh.

Main course choices include Paneer Butter Masala, and Junglee Maans, a lamb curry cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, green chillies and coriander.

Prasad also paid tribute to his team, adding: “They show such dedication to create a different path for Indian food in this country.