Real ale champion toasts special award
On Saturday, members of CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - were at The Crown Tavern in Kinghorn to present the landlord, Willie Cunningham, with a 2024 Special Award to recognise his outstanding work.
As Kingdom of Fife CAMRA chair, Sarah Crawford, put it, “For serving exceptional beer and championing real ale over the years”.
Willie has actually been landlord there, for 23 years. He quickly adopted real ale as a feature of his pub, mastering its care and supporting local brewers.
In his capable hands The Crown Tavern has become a popular 'local' and well regarded by beer lovers across Fife. Though Willie would like to consider retiring, he has said that he will not hand over the pub to just anyone.
Willie commented on the award: “I feel very humble. Thank you Kingdom of Fife CAMRA Branch, this means a lot.”
