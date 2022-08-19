These eight Fife eateries shortlisted in 2022 Asian Restaurant Awards
Eight Fife eateries have been shortlisted for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland).
They are among 60 across Scotland to be nominated.
The list covers some of the best loved Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways.
The winners from the sixth annual competition will be announced at a ceremony at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh on September 19.
St Andrews-based Tanon has been shortlisted as the country’s leading Thai restaurants while the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline is a contender for the Just Eat best takeaway/delivery establishment.
Also selected for this year’s Fife and Central region shortlist are three St Andrews establishments: Maisha, Jahangir Tandoor, and Haar Restaurant along with Dunfermline duo Royal Bengal and Dhoom; and Glenrothes-based Handi.
Yawar Khan, ACF chairman, said: “Asian restaurants, which contribute £5bn to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK, are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape.”