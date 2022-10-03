News you can trust since 1871
50 new homes planned for Fife village

Plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village are set to be unveiled.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:45 pm

Aberdeenshire-based Kirkwood Homes Ltd wants to build on land south of Main Street in Colinsburgh.

The proposed development would include 30% of affordable homes.

A PAN - proposal of application - notice has been lodged with Fife Council. It is the first step to a formal planning application being submitted.

The developer will brief local residents later this month

Letters will be sent to local residents, and the company will formally launch it proposals online on October 18.

A drop-in session will be held at Colinsburgh Town Hall on October 25 from 3.00pm to 7.30pm where representatives from the developer will be on hand to answer any questions.

The information goes live in two weeks at www.kirkwoodcolinsburgh.co.uk

