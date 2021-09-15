Fife town in top ten UK places for buying art, survey reveals

Kirkcaldy was one of only four Scottish places ranked highly in a study carried out by Artfinder, the UK’s biggest art marketplace.

The Lang Toun was third behind Motherwell in second, and ahead of Kilmarnock and Paisley.

The art buying capital in the UK was Redhill with others listed including Rochester, Romford, Truro, Llandudno, and Tunbridge Wells.

Artwork by Leigh Bagley

Kirkcaldy bought 2,607 artworks per 100,000 inhabitants.

Scottish art-lovers buy more paintings than any other kind of art, with oil and acrylic paintings making up half (50%) of all pieces bought between the four towns. Landscapes, sea and sky (30% of all purchases) is the preferred artwork subject.

When it comes to style, Scots top purchases are on impressionistic art (33% of all purchases).

Artfinder sells original art from 6,000 artists in 96 countries.

