Ian Rankin to headline Fife Whisky Festival

Crime writer Ian Rankin will be the guest of honour when Fife Whisky Festival returns to the Kingdom next month.

The author, who was born in Cardenden, will speak at the whisky-themed dinner which opens the event at Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newburgh.

The festival gets underway on Friday, March 6-8 at Cupar Corn Exhange.

It’s the third annual celebration of our national drink.

Founded by Justine Hazlehurst, of Kask Whisky, and Karen Somerville, of Angels’ Share Glass, it opens with a banquet style dinner on the Friday night featuring three courses paired with special drams and an after-dinner talk from Ian.

The festival continues on Saturday March 7 with two tasting sessions at the Corn Exchange in Cupar.

The opening dinner and first Saturday session are sold out, but there are tickets remaining for the second Saturday session which runs from 5pm until 8.30pm.

There are also tickets available for a special event on the Sunday – a screening of whisky film The Amber Light at Kingsbarns Distillery near St Andrews followed by a tour and tasting.

On the Saturday, the festival will feature a special bottling of whisky from Fife’s own Cameronbridge Distillery.

Exclusively selected by official festival retailer, Luvians, and bottled by Fife Whisky Festival exhibitor, James Eadie, this 22-year-old single grain whisky was finished for 12 months in a first fill Marsala hogshead.

The release is limited to just 275 bottles and will be sold for the first time at the event.

Justine said: “We’re delighted to introduce this fantastic limited- edition single grain whisky at the festival which I’m sure will prove popular.

“We’re also really pleased with how the Festival has grown in both numbers and reputation since the first event in 2018.

“We sold more tickets in the first three days this time than in the first three months for the 2019 festival which is indicative of its growing success.”

Karen added: “The Festival really has gone from strength to strength since we launched it and exceeded all our expectations.

“It’s a real coup to have Ian Rankin join us as guest speaker at the dinner – he’s well known for enjoying a dram and of course he has strong links to Fife so we’re looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”

The author is also looking forward to a very special event in his home region.

He said: “Whisky is one of the wonders of Scotland. Sharing a few whiskies with a friend is the ultimate act of conviviality.

“There’s a spirit of place to each lovingly-produced whisky and also a sense of history. Whisky connects us with the past, stirs memories, warms us and welcomes us.

“Scotland punches above its weight in many sectors, but with whisky we have given the world a very great gift.”

To buy tickets a go HERE www.fifewhiskyfestival.com