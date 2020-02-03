Two new drive thru restaurants planned for Kirkcaldy

A planning application has been submitted to open two new drive thru restaurants in Kirkcaldy.

Paywizard Group Ltd has submitted the bid to demolish its current office at John Smith Business Park to allow the new food outlets to be built.

Access would be both via the business park as well as a new road from the retail park, near Costa.

The company doesn’t say which fast food businesses would move in, but it says it has had interest from a number of people.

The restaurants, if granted permission, are expected to create around 35 to 40 jobs; a mix of full time and part time.

You may also be interested in:

In pictures: Fife event to mark UK departure from EU

Fife theatre hosts Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along

In Pictures: Kirkcaldy from the air in the 1970s

An employment report accompanying the application states there is an abundance of office space in the area but very little interest in it.

It adds: “The Cluny Court building is no longer fit for purpose and this is evident through the lack of market interest. The building does not meet tenant requirements for office space.

“The building is no longer suitable for Paywizard’s requirements and they are moving to purpose built office accommodation within Kirkcaldy.”

Paywizard states that by allowing the conversion, it will stop the vacant land from going to waste.

The application still has to be considered by Fife councillors,