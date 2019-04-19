Jenny brings her Zambian mission story to Kirkcaldy churches

A woman who has dedicated a large part of her life to helping the people of Zambia is telling her story around Kirkcaldy churches.

Jenny Featherstone originally went out to the African country for three months as a volunteer – and ended up staying for 12 years.

She is sponsored through the Church of Scotland and the Methodist Church and has a close bond with churches in the town to update them.

“I look forward to coming to Fife as I always receive a warm welcome from the people – if not the weather,” she said.

During her time in Africa Jenny has helped set up a skills training centre for adults as well as Play 4 All, a charity aimed at children whose families cannot afford for them to go to school.

As well as teaching the children through play, it provides meals for around 300 children every day with one paid member of staff and 20 volunteers.

And Jenny (67), a former mental health social worker and health and social care teacher, also hopes to set up a Citizens’ Advice type hub for the people in the south of the country when she returns from her Scottish visit.

“I would like to provide an inter-church facility where people with certain skills can help others to do things like filling in forms, give general medical and nutritional advice and also run a group for people who suffer from alcohol abuse, which is rife around the compounds due to poverty and ignorance.

“I want to stay and help as long as I am able to and there is still a lot of work to be done.”

More information is available at the Play 4 all Zambia Facebook page.