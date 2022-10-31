The Trussell Trust and FareShare are urging volunteers to sign-up to support the Tesco Food Collection event which takes place in all its stores between December 1-3.

It comes as both charities face an unprecedented demand for food.

The Trussell Trust has reported a massive increase in parcels distributed in recent months, while FareShare has a growing list of frontline charities seeking food.

Volunteers are required to staff collection points, something the charities say increases donations.

David Nicoll, warehouse manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife, said: “It is a vital event for FareShare, helping to bring in much needed long-life food that will help us continue our support of the people most in need this winter.