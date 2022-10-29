Kirkcaldy-based LinkLiving’s Sponsor the Sparkle campaign has returned for a second year as it looks to brighten the lives of those affected by trauma and disadvantage.

Local businesses are being given the opportunity to sponsor one of 36 LED stars available at the charity’s headquarters at West Bridge Mill in Kirkcaldy.

An additional celebration star is also available.

LinkLiving is offering Fife's businesses the opportunity to Sponsor the Sparkle

The stars are a way to commemorate loved ones and to bring extra Christmas cheer to children.

Sarah Smith, chief executive, said that after a tough few years, and with things not looking likely to get any easier, Sponsor the Sparkle could make “a real difference.”

She added: “This is a gesture that will mean so much to the people we support, and also acknowledges the work LinkLiving does which is so vital to many people in Fife.

“I would urge people and businesses to come forward and brighten up someone’s Christmas through Sponsor the Sparkle.”

LinkLiving provides support for those with mental health challenges, homelessness prevention, improving independent living skills, social inclusion and employability skills, and specialist young people support.

The charity is offering a variety of sized stars, with sponsorship ranging from £300 - £900. For those looking to sponsor the Celebration Star, LinkLiving are asking for a donation of at least £10.

Sponsorship closes on Wednesday, November 23, and the stars will be lit at a special switch-on ceremony on November 30.

