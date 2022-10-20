It is in the Mercat Shopping Centre, and launched thanks to members of Kirkcaldy Vineyard Church.

The initiative had a trial run at the end of last month, and opened officially last Friday.

And with a year-long lease, it could be a part of thew town’s response to helping helping people stay warm and connected this winter.

Natalie Hall says the space is open to anyone who wants to meet for a chat.

The KVC Hub will continue to run on Fridays between 11:00am and 2:00pm to provide a safe, warm space for those in need.

Natalie Hall, who runs it, said space was opened after meetings for another service provided by the church brought about the opportunity to take on a second premises.

She said: “We were looking for somewhere for Growbaby, which is another service we offer the community, and we were gor the chance of second premises from the Mercat.

“We were expressing an interest in looking after the community as a whole. There’s so much support out there for families, but it’s quite limited for other people”.

The KVC Hub has activities such as board games and dominoes

The Mercat offered the second space to the group to create hub where people can be with others and find a warm welcome this autumn and winter.

Mrs Hall said: “We’re part of the Warm Places scheme that’ll be going throughout winter, so we’ll be opening a lot more to be able where people can go can go without the expectation of spending money”.

“They can just come, be warm and have some refreshments.

Refreshments are also provided by the hub

"Today was just incredible - we had a 16 year old girl come, we chatted to her for ages and she really opened up”.

“We’re really hoping that we can carry this on for the following year.”

The first weeks of the space have been a success, and now the group is looking to gauge the requirements of those using it.

Mrs. Hall explained: “We’ve opened primarily on a Friday to try to see who needs the support, and to get a bit of feedback from the people who walk through the door. So far, we've had some really good feedback about.

“We’re trying to create a space for everyone - the younger generation, the middle generation and the older generation, and really looking forward to what we can do over the winter period”

Mrs. Hall said she has found most people are just looking for someone to talk to, having met others who were at breaking point.

“For many, it’s just somewhere to go and talk. I’m not a trained counsellor but I have an empathetic side. I can just sit and listen.

“People have come in feeling like they’re on the verge of a breakdown, and then leave feeling so much happier. It’s just a joy to see.

Over the coming months, the KVC Hub will look to raise funds in order to see what further support it can offer, specifically focusing on the older memnbers of the community.

And it could be here to stay.

The hub has a year long tenancy on the premises, and the goal for the space is that it becomes an ongoing provision for the community and to build links with the organisations which have also moved in the Mercat in recent months.

She added: “Even though it’s through the church, we are very community based. We have got a lot of connections with a lot of the services in Kirkcaldy.

“We are so central in the Mercat that Linton Lane can pass people on to us, Greener Kirkcaldy can pass people on to us, Frontline Fife can pass people on to us”.

And Mrs. Hall is keen to stress that it is not just for those from a faith-based background. For her, the space is an opportunity to try to help build a community and to listen to people’s needs.

She said: “We’ve had a couple of people who have seen the banners in the windows come in.

"They’ve said ‘this is what I’ve experienced over the last few years, would you pray with me?’ and it’s just been so touching, but it’s not something we promote. It’s about the people and their needs.”