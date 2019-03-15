The day DJ Alan ‘Fluff’ Freeman came to Kirkcaldy

Alan Freeman was one of the biggest names in radio broadcasting when he came to Kirkcaldy in 1973.

The man known to all as ‘Fluff’ broadcast live from the Argos Centre.

A crowd of over 200 turned out to see him in action, and they incldued the civic head at the time, Provost John Kay.

Freeman presented ‘Pick of The Pops’from 1961 to 2000 – one of the most successful and longest running shwos on the air.

You may also be interested in:

Fife weather: Heavy snow set for this weekend

Fife child rapist jailed after decades of sex abuse

New autism-friendly cafe opens in Kirkcaldy