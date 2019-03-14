Fife child rapist jailed after decades of sex abuse

A Fife child rapist who sexually assaulted kids in a campaign of abuse which goes back decades has been jailed.

David Brown (77) repeatedly raped a nine-year-old boy at a location in Stirlingshire between September 2012 and September 2014.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Brown also repeatedly physically assaulted a young girl between November 1987 and November 1992 at a house in Methil.

Brown also repeatedly sexually assaulted a young boy in the town between August 1987 and August 1992. The youth was aged just four at the time the abuse began.

Between July 2009 and January 2010, Brown sexually assaulted a girl at a house in Lochgelly. She was aged 13 when Brown started preying on her.

Brown also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Lochgelly in April 2009 and continued to abuse her until January 2010. He also asked an 11-year-old girl to go to bed with him in February 2007 and continued to touch her inappropriately for another year.

The story emerged after Brown, of Lochgelly, was convicted on Wednesday afternoon of rape and physical and sexual assault charges. None of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Brown was finally brought to justice after police became aware of his activities. Detectives gathered enough evidence to bring him to justice.

During proceedings, Brown denied any wrong doing. He said he hadn’t been in the company of many of his victims at the time of the abuse.

When prosecution lawyer Liam Ewing asked him about the rape of the young boy, Brown denied doing anything wrong.

He added: “I was never alone with him. I never touched him.”

Following conviction on Wednesday, defence lawyer Tim Niven Smith told judge Lord Tyre that he accepted his client would be sent to jail.

He added: “Given the nature of the convictions, custody is inevitable – I make that concession on behalf of my client my lord.”

Lord Tyre deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on Brown’s character.

Remanding the accused in custody, Lord Tyre also placed Brown on the Sex Offenders Register.

He added: “The sentence in this case will inevitably one of imprisonment.”

Brown will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 23.

