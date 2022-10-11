Adventurer Will Copestake brings his speaking tour to Kirkcaldy
Adventurer Will Copestake will bring his speaking tour to Kirkcaldy as part of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society Inspiring People talks programme.
In his talk on Monday, October 17at the Old Kirk, Mr. Copestake takes the audience on a journey through the wildest regions of the world as he shares his fabulous tales of travel and adventure, from sea-kayaking solo around Scotland to pursuing personal expeditions in New Zealand and Iceland and kayaking over 1,600km of the Patagonian fjords.
Mr Copestake describes what it feels like to explore these environments, and how this progressed to a lifelong career in outdoor adventure.
His visit forms part of a series of 93 talks taking place in 13 towns and cities.
He said: “I look forward to seeing you as I share tales of adventures by foot, bike and kayak.. Together we can explore why there is so much to love in landscapes carved by harsh elements.”