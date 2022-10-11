Adventurer Will Copestake brings his speaking tour to Kirkcaldy

In his talk on Monday, October 17at the Old Kirk, Mr. Copestake takes the audience on a journey through the wildest regions of the world as he shares his fabulous tales of travel and adventure, from sea-kayaking solo around Scotland to pursuing personal expeditions in New Zealand and Iceland and kayaking over 1,600km of the Patagonian fjords.

Mr Copestake describes what it feels like to explore these environments, and how this progressed to a lifelong career in outdoor adventure.

Will Copestake is coming to Kirkcaldy on 17 October where he'll give a talk to audiences about his adventures

His visit forms part of a series of 93 talks taking place in 13 towns and cities.