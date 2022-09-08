Fife has UK’s best kept urban park according to new research
A Fife park has been named the best kept urban park, according to a new study.
Lochore Meadows came out top in an analysis of Trip Advisor data from 100 of the UK’s biggest parks.
It had the most mentions of keyword terms associated with cleanliness and landscaping.
Collated by DTW Tools, the survey looked all the ratings and gave the thumbs up to the Meedies.
It rark ranked highest after receiving 145 reviews, 17% of which used words associated with cleanliness such as “well maintained”, “unspoiled”, “tidy” and “clean”.
Only two per cent included words with negative connotations, such as “litter”, “mess”, and “untidy”.
One Trip Advisor user named the park a “hidden gem.”
Reviews for Lochore included:“Beautiful clean park. Well appointed with excellent footpaths and beautiful views of the Lock and surrounding countryside”
“This is a great place for families to enjoy outdoors, well-maintained paths, suitable for bikes and buggies.”
“Fantastic place! Beautiful surroundings”