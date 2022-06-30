Free guided walk around Kirkcaldy’s historic harbour and town centre

The walk take solace on Sunday, starting at 2:00pm
It will cover the entire length of the High Street from the Harbour area to the Wemyss Building/Olympia Arcade, concentrating on its rich architectural heritage.
Participants will explore the often-missed built environment which is above eye-level, while many of the architectural features are described.
The walk starts at the entrance to Carrs Flour Mill beside the harbour and will last for around two hours.
It is free and all are welcome to attend.