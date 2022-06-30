Free guided walk around Kirkcaldy’s historic harbour and town centre

A guided walk around Kirkcaldy’s historic harbour area and High Sreet takes place this weekend.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:40 am
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:41 am

It’s the latest event run by Kirkcaldy Civic Society as part of its Spring/Summer series.

The walk take solace on Sunday, starting at 2:00pm

It will cover the entire length of the High Street from the Harbour area to the Wemyss Building/Olympia Arcade, concentrating on its rich architectural heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Kirkcaldy Harbour

Read More

Read More
Elton John, Rolling Stones and The Eagles - one stage, three gigs, a lifetime of...

Participants will explore the often-missed built environment which is above eye-level, while many of the architectural features are described.

The walk starts at the entrance to Carrs Flour Mill beside the harbour and will last for around two hours.

It is free and all are welcome to attend.

KirkcaldyParticipantssummerSpring