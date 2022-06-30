Free guided walk around Kirkcaldy’s historic harbour and town centre

It’s the latest event run by Kirkcaldy Civic Society as part of its Spring/Summer series.

The walk take solace on Sunday, starting at 2:00pm

It will cover the entire length of the High Street from the Harbour area to the Wemyss Building/Olympia Arcade, concentrating on its rich architectural heritage.

Kirkcaldy Harbour

Participants will explore the often-missed built environment which is above eye-level, while many of the architectural features are described.

The walk starts at the entrance to Carrs Flour Mill beside the harbour and will last for around two hours.