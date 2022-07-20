Horse drive unveils route around town for weekend event in Kirkcaldy

The event will feature a number of horses on a ten-mile canter round the town - and it should prove to be quite a draw for spectators.

It takes place on Saturday and will take the horses on a circuit round the Lang Toun.

It starts at the Prom at midday before setting off towards Stark’s Park, home of Raith Rovers, and following the road along to Forth Park.

Poster advertising this weekend's horse drive

The route will take the horses and riders on to Templehall, past Charley’s Bar and on to the shops, and up to Oswald House where there will be a stop for soup, sandwiches and refreshments while the horses are tethered.

The group will then head along Dunnikier to Boreland before swinging back round to Ravenscraig Park, down the Path and back to its starting point on The Prom in mid afternoon.