John Elvin organised the 17.16 mile hike of the west of Drumochter on Sunday, and, despite some difficult weather conditions, the group of 21 walkers were able to complete the challenge in just under eight hours.

And Mr. Elvin said despite the demanding experience, the mood in the group was fantastic during the walk.

He said: “The weather was horrendous from start to finish with very little visibility the whole day. However, the atmosphere was absolutely amazing, and all the hikers stuck together too.”

The group faced some challenging conditions as they took on the Munro challenge

The group started in 2021 as a way of keeping fit for John after injuries made running more difficult. He decided to take up walking, and in turn started the “Munro bagging/ and walking for beginners” group on Facebook.

Over the last year, it has grown and now boasts 2,600 members who embark on walks of varying difficulty every week.

Mr Elvin said that aside from the physical health benefits, the walks have been an opportunity to help other people that have experienced mental health issues - something John said has affected him for more than 20 years.

The experience at Drumochter has now spurred him on to take on future charity challenges.

He said: “I am going abroad in either April or May to take on Rysy mountain in Poland where an event will be taking place”.