Popular Apple Day event returns to Ravenscraig Walled Garden

The Apple Day event takes place on 15 October at Ravenscraig Walled Garden

The free event takes place on Saturday (October 15) from 12:30pm to 3:00pm. People can explore the garden and orchard, enjoy some freshly squeezed local apple juice, and even try out an e-bike.

Greener Kirkcaldy staff and volunteers will be on hand to show people around and answer any questions. There will also be refreshments including hot drinks, mulled apple juice and apple cake.

Anyone with a glut of apples in their garden can bring their own fruit and containers and leave with delicious apple juice.

Cyclists can bring their bikes along for a free health check and minor repairs, courtesy of Greener Kirkcaldy’s Dr Bike team.

The community orchard at Ravenscraig Walled Garden was planted in 2012 with a range of fruit trees chosen specially for the Fife climate.