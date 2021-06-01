Toasty Tuesday: Temperatures set to soar across Fife
Temperatures across Fife are set to soar today.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:45 am
June gets off to the sunniest possible start, and it looks like the highest temperature will be in Dunfermline, according to the Met Office.
The town is set to enjoy 22-degrees later today - just pipping Glenrothes where the thermometer is forecast to nudge 21-degrees.
In Cupar, it will be 20 degrees and in Kirkcaldy 19 degrees.
The min-heatwave looks set to continue, although there is the possibility of showers on Thursday and Saturday.