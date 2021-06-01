Toasty Tuesday: Temperatures set to soar across Fife

June gets off to the sunniest possible start, and it looks like the highest temperature will be in Dunfermline, according to the Met Office.

The town is set to enjoy 22-degrees later today - just pipping Glenrothes where the thermometer is forecast to nudge 21-degrees.

In Cupar, it will be 20 degrees and in Kirkcaldy 19 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdour beach will be busy today (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The min-heatwave looks set to continue, although there is the possibility of showers on Thursday and Saturday.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.