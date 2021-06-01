Fife re-opens more libraries than almost any other Scottish region post-lockdown

A total of 30 out of the Kingdom’s network of 35 branches are up and running again after lockdown, with four single-staffed venues to be opened soon.

Only Highland Region has been able to do more with 35 out of its 40 branches operating.

Across Scotland more than a quarter of facilities remain closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife has re-opened more libraries than almost any other region in Sotland since lockdown restrictions eased.

Fife’s speedy resumption has been welcomed by book lovers and visitors.

The region’s libraries are run by on OnFife - along with theatres, museums and art galleries.

Dunfermline Carnegie LIbrary

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: “We’re delighted that most of our customers can now pop into their local branches and we’re able to support communities again with services that are so vital for some people, such as public-access PCs and hearing aids.

“We reopened the vast majority of branches as soon as possible last year after the first lockdown and that’s something we’ve maintained, when guidance has allowed, throughout the pandemic.”

She added: “We’d love all our branches to be open again – and for our in-branch activities, such as Bookbug for young children and Moments in Time dementia-related sessions, to be back in person – and we’re working to get there as quickly as we can.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council's community and housing services sub added: Our libraries provide such an important service to so many people across the Kingdom and I know Fifers will welcome the opportunity to get back to their local branch and everything it has to offer."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.