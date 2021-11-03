As part of the supermarket’s pledge to donate 10 million meals this year, it has committed to donate more meals than ever to good causes over the festive period.

With all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and News Year’s Day, the retailer wants to ensure that any products approaching the end of their shelf life are put to good use.

Charities, food banks and community groups are encouraged to register now for a festive food donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is giving away food to Fife charities at Christmas

Existing charity partnerships will be prioritised for these festive collections, but where there’s availability, additional organisations are being invited to apply to be paired with a local Aldi store to collect fresh and chilled food products – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We know that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for the families and communities we support

“That’s why we are so committed to increasing the number of meals we donate over the festive season, and forward to working with local charities in Fife.”

Organisations do not need to be a registered charity to apply but must have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years, and be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at 5pm

Contact [email protected] before December 5.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.