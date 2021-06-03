But three were only deemed ‘sufficient’ as coastal towns across the Kingdom geared up for the summer tourist season.

The ratings were unveiled by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) as 2021 was declared the year of the staycation.

Across Scotland, more bathing waters (34%) have been rated as ‘excellent’ since tighter standards first came into force in 2015 – and none in Fife were deemed to be poor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elie Beach

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA chief executive, said: “We hope Scotland’s weather will enable both residents and visitors to enjoy our seaside resorts and beaches over the summer months.

“With 94% of our beaches already meeting strict environmental standards, it’s great to see that there has been a continued general improvement in classifications over the last few years.”

Kinghorn harbour (Pic: M C Gilbert)

Fife’s top six-rated beaches - all deemed ‘excellent’ - included Billow Ness at Anstruther; Broome Bay in Crail; Elie Harbour and Ruby Bay; Kingsbarns and St Andrews’ West Sands.

Bathing waters at a further fiver Fife beaches were deemed good - Aberdour’s Silver Sands, Burntisland, Pettycur at Kinghorn, Seafield in Kirkcaldy, and East Sands, St Andrews.

Black Sands at Aberdour, Kinghorn harbour, and Leven were rated sufficient.

SEPA monitors water quality during the season, which runs until mid-September.

Sampling results are published online, and SEPA also has daily water quality predictions for 28 beaches online daily to help visitors decide whether their activities will include bathing, or if they will just enjoy on-shore activities.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.