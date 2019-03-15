Fifer Cat set for motorbike trip of a lifetime

A Kirkcaldy woman is revving up to take on a solo charity challenge of a lifetime.

Cat Aitken, a researcher at Heriot-Watt University, will ride 2000 miles across Europe on her motorbike after setting off from the Lang Toun on April 4.

Her route will take her to Newcastle, from there to Amsterdam and through the Netherlands before riding the coastal route into Belgium and France, finishing in Dieppe.

She said: “It’s a challenge within a challenge really.

“Last year when everyone was doing Go Sober For October I decided to do it for 90 days, through One Year No Beer (OYNB).

She then decided to extend it to six months to include the biggest challenge of her life so far.

“I chose something that absolutely terrifies me,” she said. “Before OYNB I would never have had the confidence to do this.

“I’ve been on a really positive mental health journey which has been great.”

Cat is raising money for the charities Homestart and Samaritans, saying: “They’ve both supported me in the past.

“I was homeless at 16, had my son at 19 and was left to bring him up on my own.Homestart reached out to us and Samaritans helped too. They were both there during my darkest time and now I’m in a position to give back.”

You can sponsor Cat HERE https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=CatAitkenSoloMotorcycleEuroTour&pageUrl=1 or follow her on Facebook at Cat Aitken Solo Motorcycle EuroTour, onTwitter @cataitken

For for business sponsorship and kit donations, email cataitken@outlook.com.