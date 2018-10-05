Week of help to get Cardenden folk online

Get Online Week is set to help Cardenden residents learn that getting the most out of the internet can be easy and fun.

Running from October 15-21, the initiative will see hundreds of community events take place across the country.

The campaign theme is “See how it feels when you Try 1 Thing” – to use the internet to do just one thing you’d normally do in a shop or bank, at your GP or chemist, or even over the phone.

You might also be interested in:

Mystery organ found in Kirkcaldy take-away meal

School cinema shows are a huge hit

Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s challenge to politicians

Andrew Saunders, CEO of Ore Valley Housing Association says: “More people than you probably think still don’t use the internet at all, and we’re here to help.

“But even if you send the odd email, use Facebook or read the news on your phone, you could still be missing out on so much.

“Getting the most out of the internet doesn’t have to be scary. Doing just one new thing online is all you need to do to get started - come along to our event and we can help you do just that using the Ore Valley Community computers!”

The group is hosting its Get Online Week events from 9.00am to 5.00pm, from Monday to Friday next week at its Cardenden office .

For more details call (01592) 721917 or visit www.getonlineweek.com/events.