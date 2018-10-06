£22,000 drugs haul in police raids in Fife

Two men have been arrested after drugs raids in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline saw quantities of heroin and cannabis seized.

Police swooped in two separate investigations inside 24 hours.

Officers executed a warrant in Cairns Street east, Kirkcaldy, and recovered heroin with a street value of £19,500.

Police Scotland said a 51-year old man was arrested.

In Dunfermline recovered a number of cannabis plants with a street value of £2400, and a 38-year old man was arrested.

Reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Lynne McQuade said: “These arrests are as a result of proactive work by officers under Operation Prospect, the initiative used across Fife to tackle drug crime.

“Drug crime will not be tolerated and we will always ensure that those involved are robustly dealt with and those responsible brought before the courts.”