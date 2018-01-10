A92 crash: Three in hospital after four-vehicle pile-up

Three people are in hospital after a lorry and three cars collided during rush hour near the A92.

Police and ambulance services were in attendance after the incident on the Chapel roundabout near Kirkcaldy.

The Scottish Ambulance Service is in attendance.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.43am today to attend a road traffic collision at the Chapel roundabout, Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched two ambulances, two paramedic response units, a manager, our special operations team and an urgent tier vehicle to the scene."

The spokesperson added that three people have been taken to Victoria Hospital.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: "We were alerted at 8.51am on Wednesday, January 10, to a road traffic collision on the A92 towards Kirkcaldy.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the scene that involved four vehicles.

"Three people were treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and transferred to Victoria Hospital.

"Firefighters made the vehicles and the area safe before leaving the scene at 9.55am."

The accident comes after an earlier crash this morning which resulted in two people being taken to hospital.