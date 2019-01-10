Alert as bogus caller hits Fife town

Police have warned householders to be vigoilant after several reports of a bogus caller in Glenrothes.

It comes just weeks after an 83-year old woman was conned, and had cash stolen from her home.

The latest incidents centre on a man attending properties claiming to be from a utility company.

He has been reported in the past few days in Tanshall, South Parks and Auchmuty

On Wednesday, a quantity of cash was been stolen from an elderly woman in the Tanshall area

Sergeant Cheryl Young from Glenrothes Police Station said: “We’d remind the public to be vigilant to unknown callers and always request identification before allowing someone access to your home.

“Legitimate companies and workers always carry identification and if you’re not sure, don’t let them inside and phone the company to check that they are genuine. Always call 999 if you feel scared or intimidated.”

Officers are following positive lines of enquiry and anyone who has information about this is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0919 of January 10.