Burst water pipe: Scottish Water completes repairs after Kirkcaldy High Street emergency

The east end of the street was cordoned off for a number of hours yesterday, as water gushed from several drains.

Some residents and businesses in the area were left without water.

Supplies to around 70 properties were impacted.

Workmen tackling a burst pipe which closed part of Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Scottish Water spent several hours on site digging up the pavement to tackle the source of the leak – a burst on an eight-inch pipe.

Police also attended from early afternoon, closing the road from Kirk Wynd.

In an update early this morning, Scottish Water confirmed the leak has been fixed.

It said: “Water supplies in Kirkcaldy which were affected by a burst water pipe are now returning to normal. We thank you for your patience and understanding during the incident.

“We have carried out a full repair of the fault and are now returning to normal service.”Scottish Water said water supply is being restored but some householders and businesses may experience low or intermittent pressure issues, which could be due to an airlock in the pipes. They might also experience discoloured water, which is normal after such an incident.

Among the businesses affected is Betty Nicols pub.In a social media statement, the owners said: “Due to a mains water burst on the High Street, Scottish Water have switched the water off to carry out a repair.

"As such, we have no running water so are closed until noon on Thursday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

