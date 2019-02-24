Buses diverted as Kirkcaldy town centre road closed

Commuters face diversions as a key road in Kirkcaldy town centre will be closed this week for resurfacing work. Whytescauseway shut at 7.30 this morning (Sunday) and won’t re-open until 5.00pm on Thursday, February 28.

The closure is to allow Fife Council to carry out re-surfacing work, and it means all traffic will be diverted.

Stagecoach has confirmed buses will be re-routed.

Services 7, 1, X58 and X60 heading towards Kirkcaldy bus station will divert from High Street via Whytehouse Avenue and Park Place to resume normal route on Hunter Place into the bus station.

Routes 7 and 18 will not serve the High Street stop at Whytescauseway during this time – customers should get off at the stop next to the Penny Farthing.

Access to Whytescauseway will be maintained for local residents and emergency services during the work.