Dave returns home as new manager at Kirkcaldy pub

The Exchequer pub has a new manager.

After 32 years away from Kirkcaldy, Dave Beveridge, has returned home to take over as mine host at the High Street premises.

The move comes after Dave spotted an opening for general manager at the pub and jumped at the opportunity.

Since moving from Kirkcaldy aged just 19, Dave has worked in pubs across the United Kingdom, finally joining managing operator, Stonegate Pub Company four years ago.

It was there he met his partner Lorna, the new kitchen manager in the Exchequer.

They are both delighted to re-join Dave’s family, especially since their son, Dominic, was born in 2016.

“I am so happy to reunite my family,’’ he said.

“I really enjoyed my time in England, but to be able to move home now that we have Dominic, and put down some roots, is just wonderful.’’

He said running The Exchequer was “an exciting new opportunity” and added there were lots of ideas to be unveiled.

Dave plans to get the pub running to its full potential, taking advantage of the three-section layout, building on its late-night offering with a DJ night and other live entertainment, as well as upgrading its sports offer.

“I’ve only been on site for a few weeks,’’ he said, “ but our customers can already see the difference.

“Lorna has worked really hard on perfecting the food we serve.

“ I’ve spent time with my team ensuring they’re ready to back it up with top-notch service.’’

The Exchequer aims to be a friendly venue, that prides itself on its delicious food and extensive drinks offer.

It has been part of the town centre for a number of years,enjoying success in the Best Bar None awards which were led by Fife Police.

In 2012, it took a gold award for the very first time – one of five bars in town to claim the top prize.

The Exchequer had previously gained silver and bronze awards.