First workshop for Fife Business Awards

The Fife Free Press hosted the first of the new ’In The Know’ workshops designed to encourage more entries into the 2019 Fife Business Awards.

Guests were invited to meet a past winner and the judges to get an insight into how to get the most from their entry … and find out what it means to be shortlisted.

They were also welcome to tour our newsroom, and see some of the old bound volumes as well as the digital focus which now leads the Press’ team.

Alan Mitchell, chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce, the organisation behind the awards, welcomed all who attended.

Andrew Croxford, partner at Thomson Cooper, gave an insight into what the judges were looking for, and how to make your entry stand out from the rest.

With a move away from traditional powerpoint presentations, the aim is to give judges a feel for the passion which drives Fife’s successful companies, to hear from the people who make them tick, and the ethos which has made them successful.

Andrew urged guests to communicate that enthusiasm in their presentation, and then deliver it “with energy” when the judges came to meet them.

Past winner, Laura Hodge, from Beatbox Productions, which delivers music production projects to schools, underlined how important scooping an award was for her business, while Brian Horisk, of Horisk web development and database, spoke of how his software firm had triumphed when shortlisted against much bigger companies.

Two categories which will be of interest to a wide range of Fife businesses are ‘Best Performing (With Under 10 Employees) and Excellence In Customer Service.

The ‘best performing’ category is sponsored by Ingenico.

It challenges entrants to demonstrate they have successfully implemented a plan to significantly improve operating and financial performance.

Sponsor, Ingenico, said: “We were once a start-up too!

“As one of Fife’s biggest technology companies, we are proud to support the next generation of industry giants. ‘‘

The customer service category does exactly what it says on the tin – and honours businesses in which outstanding customer service is integral to its business strategy.

It is sponsored by Kettle Produce, one of the region’s long established businesses.

A spokesman said: “Kettle are passionate about our food and service. It is our pleasure to sponsor the Excellence in Customer Service Category at the Fife Business Awards. been streamlined to make the event more accessible to businesses of all sizes.’’

For more details, visit www.fifebusinesswards.com