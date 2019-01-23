Video: McDonald’s opens new Leven drive-thru - and it will be 24 hours eventually

Fast food giant McDonald’s has opened its new drive-thru restaurant in Leven.

People queued outside the new restaurant for the big opening at 11 am, which came almost two years after it had initially applied for planning permission for the Riverside Road site.

The new McDonald's restaurant in Leven.

According to McDonald’s, the new drive-thru has created 127 jobs for the area.

It has also been granted permission to be open 24/7, although that will not come into effect straight away.

The restaurant has opened with new digital features that offer customers more choice on how they order and pay, including the new My McDonald’s App.

The new app is one of the latest innovations from McDonald’s, focused on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience for customers and allowing them to order and pay for their meal ahead of time.

The app sends a notification to the kitchen as soon as customers are within 100m of the restaurant, meaning all orders are prepared fresh on arrival. Customers can choose to take their meal at the counter, have it delivered to a table or even collect from the Drive-Thru.

The app also allows customers to save their favourite orders and customise burgers.

McDonald’s franchisee Jimmy Patrick, who owns and operates five McDonald’s restaurants across Fife and Perth, said: “I’m thrilled to be opening this new restaurant in Leven and welcoming customers into the restaurant.

“McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it.”