Child finds drugs inside Kinder Egg at Fife play park

A Fife mum has told of her shock after her eight-year-old son discovered a children’s treat filled with drugs at a popular play park.

Stacey Thomson had taken Kynzli for a trip to Lochore Meadows to feed the swans during the school holidays when he found a plastic capsule from the inside of a chocolate Kinder Egg.

Stacey Thomson with her 8-year-old son Kynzli.

As he went to open it up, thinking there was a toy inside, his mum intervened and took it from him.

Inside were around a dozen pale blue tablets marked with the letter V.

She said: “I was with K playing in the park and he found a little tub from a Kinder Egg. He kicked it and it rattled so he picked it up thinking there was a toy inside.

“Thankfully I was there and instantly told him to pass me it first.

“I opened it and low and behold – drugs.

“I would like other parents to be more vigilant when with their children at local play areas, regardless of their age.

“Although my son would never have touched what was inside, the same cannot be said for a child of a younger age.

“I’m just glad we found them and not a little one. God forbid what could have happened if a small child ate these thinking they were sweets – the outcome could have been a lot different.”

Stacey took the tablets to the park’s office who said they would pass them on to the police.

“After I returned home I decided to call them myself to ensure a report had been made.

“They confirmed they had received a phone call from them and an incident was brought to their attention.

“I was informed they think it may have been diazepam replicas known as street valium.”

Ian Laing, manager of Lochore Meadows Country Park, said: “Daily checks are carried out by our teams who do their best to make sure our parks are safe areas to play.

“The safety of people using the park is our main priority.”