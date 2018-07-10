Council set to end controversial parking on Burntisland Links

Fife Council is set to end parking on Burntisland’s busy Links – and send traffic to open space in Haugh Road.

The action comes after the popular beach front grassy area where families and children flock to enjoy the sun was over-run with vehicles.

They were allowed to park there as a stop-gap measure – but the plan did not meet with approval from townsfolk.

They packed a hastily convened public meeting last week with the majority calling for the cars to be removed.

READ MORE Anger at parking on Links

Now Fife Council, which allowed vehicles to park on the Links, has acted.

It will divert cars to open space in Haugh Road, where there is capacity for over 400 vehicles – just before the town get set to welcome huge numbers for the annual Highland Games which mark the start of Fife’s traditional Fair Fortnight holiday.

Local folk want to see more action to ensure parking problems in the centre of the town are addressed.

The meeting, hosted by Burntisland Community Council, looked at the possibility of using land owned by Forth Ports and BiFab as possible parking areas, and it wanted bollards or low fencing around the Links to keep cars out.

A letter to Fife Council stated: The unanimous view is that parking on the grassed area of the Links is not appropriate and should be prohibited.

Stephen Duffy, parks, streets and open spaces team manager said: “We’re in the process of stopping parking on Burntisland Links.

“We’ll be signposting drivers to the parking area near the Beacon Leisure Centre and we’ll continue exploring extra parking capacity for the summer and future special events.

“To help alleviate road congestion on the Burntisland Games day we’ll direct traffic to the Haugh Road open space, where there’s capacity for 400 vehicles.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress