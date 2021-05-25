Covid testing centre in Kirkcaldy evacuated after fire

Kirkcaldy YMCA, which is currently being used as a Covid-19 testing centre, had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the building.

By Debbie Clarke
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:00 pm

Fire crews attended at the facility in Hendry Crescent on Monday evening shortly before 8.30pm after a fire broke out on the upper floor.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Monday, May 24 to reports of a building on fire at Hendry Crescent, Kirkcaldy.“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire on the second floor of a two-storey building.“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”

Call to 18-29 year old Fifers to sign up for COVID vaccine dates by text & email

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The YMCA building in Kirkcaldy had to be evacuated last night due to a fire.

Mossmorran: UK safety watchdog seeks prosecution of hydrocarbon leaks at Fife plant

Today NHS Fife said that due to last night's incident, Kirkcaldy YMCA would not be operating as a Covid-19 testing centre today.

It added that drop-in testing is still available at the mobile testing site in car park in Victoria Road from 10.00am -5.30pm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V