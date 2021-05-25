Covid testing centre in Kirkcaldy evacuated after fire
Kirkcaldy YMCA, which is currently being used as a Covid-19 testing centre, had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the building.
Fire crews attended at the facility in Hendry Crescent on Monday evening shortly before 8.30pm after a fire broke out on the upper floor.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Monday, May 24 to reports of a building on fire at Hendry Crescent, Kirkcaldy.“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire on the second floor of a two-storey building.“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”
Today NHS Fife said that due to last night's incident, Kirkcaldy YMCA would not be operating as a Covid-19 testing centre today.
It added that drop-in testing is still available at the mobile testing site in car park in Victoria Road from 10.00am -5.30pm.