Crail action plan launched with huge support from town

One of the jewels of the East Neuk is set to launch its own action plan.

The culmination of a year of planning, it launches today (Friday).

Crail action plan meeting

The aim is ensure local voices are heard when it comes to major developments in the area.

The plan follows a year-long charrette which involved huge numbers of local residents and organisations – there were three public consultation periods involving over 1200 separate contributions from at least 550 stakeholders, and a trio of public workshops where over 100 people were present at each.

The Crail Community Partnership has been formed to take the local action plan forward.

It has over 100 individual life members already, and the support of more or less every community group in the town through the charrette process

The new group also has a clear focus on the key issues affecting the area.

The priorities include building new houses that are fully part of the community, and suitable for local families rather than more holiday lets.

It also focuses on the green and natural spaces in the town, and particularly through and around the new developments, to maintain the pleasant, non-urban environment that makes Crail such a special place to live in.

And the environment and maintaining green footpaths and expanding public wild spaces in Crail – such as Denburn Wood – came top of a survey completed by nearly 200 residents.

Priorities include developing community facilities, and improving the harbour and town centre facilities for local businesses and residents, that, along with the environmental improvements, will further enhance Crail as sustainable and beautiful place to live in and visit.

The production of the Crail Local Action Plan was strongly supported by the Scottish government, Fife Council and elected representatives, and now provides the means by which their top-down planning can be balanced by bottom-up participation, where the views of the local community are properly considered and respected.

Dennis Gowans, chairman Crail Preservation Society, said: The society is 60 years old this year and this Local Plan is a wonderful birthday gift from the community, as it reflects the values that we have focused on for all these years.”

The plan was also welcomed by The Royal Burgh of Crail and District Community Council

Professor Max Taylor, chairman and Provost, said: “It is ambitious but realistic, and will guide Crail, as it faces the future, with optimism and confidence.”

David Jerdan, chairman of Crail Community Partnership, added: “The Charrette has been a wonderful process whereby we have been able to get the views and aspirations of a large cross section of the people of Crail. Crail Community Partnership now have the big job of implementing and delivering.”