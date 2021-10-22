Aberdour residents 'outraged' after sensory garden wrecked by mindless vandals

The garden, which is located on the High Street, is a popular space in the town where people can go to take time out and relax.

However, the garden has been left in tatters after the vandalism attack leaving it needing extensive repairs.

The wooden archway in the garden has been left in pieces after the vandal attack.

Iain Fleming, chairman of Aberdour Community Council, said: “The Sensory Garden is a Community Council project from a decade ago where multiple people and groups came together to make use of a redundant space.

"After this mindless act of vandalism all of the sensory fixtures will need replaced – it is devastating.

"We have no idea who could of done this, the garden isn’t overlooked and it is very dark at night – there are a lot of volunteers who look after it and they are dispirited to say the least, and the villagers are outraged!

The vandal left a trail of destruction in the garden.

"However, the village has been quick to rally with The Green Witch pledging £1000 towards repairs, and McTaggart's cafe donating money also.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a vandalism to the Sensory Garden in Aberdour which is believed to have occurred overnight between Sunday 17th and Monday 18th October.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2707 of Monday, October 18, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

