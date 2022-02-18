Attempted murder: Man arrested after incident in Leslie left man with serious injuries
A man has been arrested after police launched an investigation into an attempted murder in Fife.
It came after a man was found with serious injuries on High Street, Leslie, around 10:50am on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended the scene, and he was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.
A police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.”They added: "Officers are treating this incident as attempted murder and are following positive lines of enquiry.”