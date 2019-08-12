Attempted murder: Police appeal after woman hit by motorbike

Police are treating an incident in Methil, which saw a woman pedestrian seriously injured by a motorbike, as attempted murder.

Officers leading the investigation have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The 45-year old woman was left with serious injuries after the incident on Kirkland Walk around 1.40am on Saturday.

You may also be interested in:

Woman seriously hurt in motorbike incident

Bones wash on to road after church wall collapses

Union calls for probe into Havelock collapse

She was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and the motorcycle was recovered by police near to the scene.

Detective Inspector Christopher Mill of Levenmouth CID said, “We are following up a positive line of enquiry.

“The collision appears to have been intentional and we are treating the matter as attempted murder.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed and incident or who may have any information to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Levenmouth CID on 101 quoting police incident number 404 of August 10. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.