Craig Forbes, of Alder Terrace, Methil appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Forbes, 43, admitted on January 30, 2020 on Main Street, Coaltown of Wemyss he drove a car while disqualified.

He further admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide two specimens of breath when officers requested samples to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in his breath.

On two occasions at Kirkcaldy Police Station Forbes failed to provide two specimens of breath when officers requested samples to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in his breath.

He further admitted on March 1, 2021 on Beech Avenue, Methil, he drove a car while disqualified.

He admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide two specimens of breath when officers requested samples to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in his breath. He committed both offences while on bail.

Sheriff Morris QC deferred sentence for a report with Forbes disqualified from driving meantime.

