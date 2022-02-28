£2m pot of funding to help Fifers pay their council house rents

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing convener, said that vital rent support is a key part of Fife Council’s housing budget proposals, which were agreed on Thursday and will see council rents and service charges go up by 2.5% from April.

The same increase will apply to garages, lock-ups and temporary accommodation.

With the cost of living rising and many Fifers worried about their fuel bills, Councillor Hamilton said the council has carefully considered the impact of the measures.

Councillor Judy Hamilton

“We can control our own income from housing and we always talk and listen to our tenants before taking decisions,” she said.

“Of course, the idea of any increase is challenging, especially now.

“However, we held a series of meetings with tenants and tenant groups and consulted over 30,000 tenants as part of our consultation on rent levels. A 2.5% increase was the lowest we can afford without reducing services; and 62% of tenants who responded, supported this proposal.

“Our average weekly rent will be £78.49, which is well below the Fife Living Rent threshold of £105.53 for a single person. This is a very important consideration for me.

“We have introduced a Fife Living Rent and been keen to ensure our rents must meet this affordability test.”

Councillor Hamilton also noted that this year, for the first time, tenants said their top priority for investment is energy efficiency - perhaps a reflection on the pressure many are feeling in relation to gas and electricity costs.

“Our tenants should not have to choose between heating and eating and we are doing everything that we can to ensure that support is available and accessible,” she added.

"We have committed to energy innovation works in tenants’ homes, to meet the Energy Efficiency Standards for Social Housing (EESSH2) requirements and tackle fuel poverty.

“In 2022-23 we’ll spend over £55m on these housing improvements, as well as continuing with our ambitious house-building programme.

"There is no doubt in my mind that good quality, warm, safe housing is the bedrock of peoples’ lives and of communities.”

