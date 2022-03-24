Banned Fife driver who twice refused to take police breath test disqualified for over four years

Craig Forbes, of Alder Terrace, Methil appeared before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Forbes, 43, admitted on January 30, 2020 on Main Street, Coaltown of Wemyss he drove a car while disqualified.

He further admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide two specimens of breath when officers requested samples to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in his breath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on March 1, 2021 on Beech Avenue, Methil, he drove a car while disqualified.

He admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide two specimens of breath when officers requested samples to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in his breath. He committed both offences while on bail.

Forbes had his sentence deferred from last month for a report and the court heard that this report had now been received and was a positive one.

Sheriff Niven-Smith opted to place Forbes on a community payback order with supervision for two years with a conduct requirement to attend alcohol counselling as directed by his supervising officer.

He also disqualified Forbes from driving for four years and eight months and told him he was imposing the lengthy ban to protect the public due to the nature of the offences.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.