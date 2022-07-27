Barry Stevenson: Funeral Director admits fraud worth thousands of pounds

Stevenson had an office in Kirkcaldy.

Barry Stevenson pled guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 26 July.

As part of the investigation, officers acting under warrant, searched premises in Rosyth, Cowdenbeath, Cardenden and Kirkcaldy.

It was revealed on Fifetoday.co.uk that an investigation was under way into the company in October, 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One insider told the Fife Free Press that Stevenson was selling funeral plans worth thousands of pounds, and the trustee Avalon – the company whose plans buyers thought that they were paying for – had no knowledge of it.

Officers seized a significant amount of documentation, dating back to 2015, which showed that paperwork had not been processed correctly.

More than 60 people had paid in advance for funeral plans, however, due to the fraud, the majority of them have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket with no active policy in place.

In November 2019, officers arrested Barry Stevenson and following enquiries he was charged.

Detective Constable Gillian McEwan said: “What Stevenson did is a complete betrayal of trust.

“It has been an incredibly stressful time for the people involved.

“Despite believing they had paid for their funeral arrangements, thereby relieving the financial burden from their families, they have been left in the lurch, with no policy, no money and no funds to buy a new policy.