Philip Elrick, of Nicol Drive, appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Elrick, 30, admitted between October 27 and November 16, 2021, at Fife Council Town House, Wemyssfield, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he did repeatedly contact the social worker by email and make offensive comments.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the social worker mentioned in the charge had previously been working with the accused and his former partner.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He said: “There was some umbrage taken to the intervention, and the accused used an email address to email the social worker calling her a retard and telling her to ‘drop down dead you degenerate’.”

The Depute said Elrick sent her two further emails, referring to her as a “reptilian-skulled remedial level repugnant rat b*****d”.

The Depute continued: “He went on to say: “Now you will pay the price and you won’t know where and when but you will pay dearly for this unwanted interference, watch your back. The social worker felt these threats could be credible so she contacted police.”

Elrick also admitted on February 24, 2021, at Nicol Drive, Burntisland he conducted himself in a disorderly manner by struggling with his partner, committing a breach of the peace.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the couple had had an argument: “In an attempt to diffuse the situation, the complainer went to bed to get away from the accused,” he said.

"The accused went into the bedroom and a struggle began. He grabbed the complainer and the lenses inside the glasses she was wearing popped out which caused cuts to her forehead. After that, she called the police.”

Elrick admitted breaching a court order not to contact or approach his former partner on July 20,2021 at an address in Kirkton Drive, Burntisland.

He further admitted between November 24 and November 30, 2021 at his home address and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly sending unwanted messaged to his former partner containing offensive and alarming remarks including threats to self-harm and threats of violence.

And on November 16, 2020 at his home address, Elrick admitted struggling with his former partner, whereby she was injured and committed a breach of the peace.

Elrick’s defence lawyer described his client as a ‘man who has had some sort of meltdown’, was a ‘strong candidate for intervention’ and that he ‘needs an attitude adjustment’.

He added that his client is aware he has committed serious offences.

Sheriff Di Emidio told the accused: “What you said to the social worker is something I take extremely seriously. She should not be subject to such treatment. He cannot conduct himself in this way.

“There are a number of matters before the court of considerable seriousness.”

For the messages to his former partner and the breach of the peace, Elrick was placed on a community payback order with supervision for two years and placed on a restriction of liberty order for 110 days.

For the other matters, Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentence until April 7.

