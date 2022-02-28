Emma McIntyre, of West Leven Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.

McIntyre, 53 admitted that on May 22, 2020 at Kirkcaldy Acute Hospital NHS Trust, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted, obstructed or hindered a registered nurse and shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive demeanour towards her, seized her on the body and nipped her.

She committed the offence while on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She further admitted on the same date, same place she assaulted, obscured and hindered another registered nurse and shouted, swore and adopted and aggressive demeanour towards her, seized her on the body and squeezed her on the body, contrary to the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act 2005.

After hearing an update on McIntyre, including a welfare check which had been carried out, Sheriff John Morris QC opted to admonish her.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.