Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kirkcaldy community centre suspends Ukraine aid appeal after 'overwhelming generosity'
A community centre in Kirkcaldy has had to temporarily suspend its Ukraine aid appeal as it struggles to process donations after being swamped by the 'overwhelming generosity' from Fifers.
Linton Lane Centre in Templehall issued the appeal on social media at the weekend, and in only one day people from all over the Kingdom rallied to support under siege Ukrainians.
The much loved centre is frantically organising more transport options as the flood of aid arriving at the centre shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.
Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “We’re having to stop accepting aid donations for the moment as we’ve been inundated with support.
"In a space of 24 hours between ourselves and other organisations in Kirkcaldy we’ve manage to fill a whole lorry – we’re absolutely swamped!
“People have been queuing up outside the centre, all wanting to do their part to help these poor people who were going about their daily business and are now having to use bomb shelters.”
As the centre hosts the Polish School, Mandy had said that many families were extremely concerned with the onset of war in Ukraine as it shares a border with their home country.
"Kirkcaldy is home to many Polish families who are increasingly worried with the start of war in Ukraine,” she said.
"It’s very frightening and a lot of people are realising that these are people just like us in Ukraine.”
Many added: “Once again the people in Fife have shown how compassionate they are with their overwhelming generosity. The community never disappoints us when the need to rally to help others arises.”