Officers responded to the incident in the Queen’s Crescent area at around 2.00pm.

It is understood that none of the men sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Queen’s Crescent in Markinch. Photo. Fife Jammer Locations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after two men, aged 22 and 27 were found injured in Queen’s Crescent, Markinch on Saturday, February 26, 2022, around 2.00pm.

“Both men were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

