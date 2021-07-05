Cars seriously damaged after bins set alight in two incidents in Fife street

They happened in McGrigor Road, Rosyth - and just days apart.

Police said the first incident was between 1.40am and 3:00am on Wednesday, June 30 - and the second around 11:00pm on Sunday.

In both cases, bins were deliberately set on fire, with the blazes spreading to nearby parked cars causing significant damage

Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward

Inspector Tony Rogers, of Fife community policing, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this reckless behaviour.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated within our community and I would ask anyone with any information to come forward and speak to police.”He appealed to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to get in touch with officers.

Call 101 quoting incident number 3161 of Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 or email [email protected].

