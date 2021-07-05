Cars seriously damaged after bins set alight in two incidents in Fife street
Police are investigating two wilful fire-raisings in a Fife town which led to a number of cars being badly damaged.
They happened in McGrigor Road, Rosyth - and just days apart.
Police said the first incident was between 1.40am and 3:00am on Wednesday, June 30 - and the second around 11:00pm on Sunday.
In both cases, bins were deliberately set on fire, with the blazes spreading to nearby parked cars causing significant damage
Inspector Tony Rogers, of Fife community policing, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this reckless behaviour.
“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated within our community and I would ask anyone with any information to come forward and speak to police.”He appealed to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to get in touch with officers.
Call 101 quoting incident number 3161 of Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 or email [email protected].